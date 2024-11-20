Opinion
So you think you correctly predicted Trump’s win? Think again
Summary
- It has been established that all humans are susceptible to hindsight bias. We tend to think we knew an event’s outcome in advance, although this is just our mind playing tricks on us.
Of course you knew that Donald Trump was going to win this election. And that the Indian stock market was due for a substantial correction. It was so obvious, wasn’t it?
