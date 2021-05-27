Social commerce poised to expand footprint in India

According to an earlier report by Bain and Co. and Sequoia India, social commerce is set to touch $16-20 billion in gross merchandise value over the next five years. Yet, the promise of growth is not without challenges. The biggest being outdated government regulations. “Small or individual businesses cannot sell online if they are not GST registered, maintain and file GST returns. Besides, we see millions of women who want to sell online, but can’t owing to such rules. Small businesses will continue to struggle as a result," said Aatrey.