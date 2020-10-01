Social distancing and the suffocation of relationships

There are so many loved ones who I haven’t seen face to face for more than six months now. Ever since our lockdown and stay-at-home started. These are people who live in the same city—a few are veritable neighbours (physical distance-wise). Yes, there are plans made, pretty often, of catching up (“next weekend?"), but they are never really followed through: they are nice notes to end a phone or video conferencing call on.

Then, there are those who live in other cities, regions, or countries; as of now, I have absolutely no idea when I will get to see them again.

An inevitable question follows. As you strike up an uneasy peace accord with social distancing, and are not really—physically—in touch with those who you considered a vital part of your life up until corona times, have our relationships altered?

Yes, I know, for some, nothing seems to have changed. I read reports on how partaking in community-driven Onam and wedding feasts have ratcheted up covid numbers. In fact, most of my friends and relatives in Bengal are dreading the onset of the annual Durga Pujas—where it’s the sneaky virus that the goddess will try to scupper this time instead of the usual demon—because it’s likely to take a lethal toll on worshippers. I keep hearing stories of shoppers in crowded markets cocking a snook at all covid norms, and walking around unmasked without a care in the world. I keep watching forwarded videos of trains where passengers are packed like sardines, breathing down each other’s necks.

The way I see it, there is a clear “divide". This is “them" versus “us". And by “us" I mean all rational, sensible folks who are still trying to wrap their heads around the nebulous notion of herd immunity.

So, speaking on behalf of “us", my answer to the earlier question is: For the foreseeable future, we will view everyone with suspicion—and be viewed likewise in an equal and apposite reaction.

A friend recently organized a catch-up at her place (I couldn’t make it); it was her first open house since the pandemic protocol was announced in India. Everyone came with masks on, which duly came off after an intense round of hand sanitization and leaving of footwear outside the house. Tentative hugs and shaking of hands followed. But soon enough, covid became the subject of discussion. “It was like an unseen presence in our midst, tiptoeing around, unsettling us… We just couldn’t let our hair down like we did in old times," my friend recounted, before adding she was slightly stressed for the next three-four days: what if she had picked up a strain from someone?

Finally, the bottom line: “It was great seeing everyone after ages, but you know what? A part of me was relieved when the party split. I had a bath immediately."

In Kolkata, whenever my brother goes to visit our dad, he’s usually too scared to step inside the house. “Don’t want to risk infecting him, he’s not as young as he likes to believe," he says. He and my father—who, at times, hands out a paper cup full of green tea—exchange pleasantries from either side of the gate. Once, when my dad claimed he’d not seen my niece in a long time, she was made to sit in a car and drive past the house so the two of them could wave at each other.

Strangely enough, these incidents are not playing out like tearjerkers, as one might expect. We all seem to be getting used to being clinically detached. It’s beginning to impinge on virtual connections too. Earlier, there was an element of tangibility in WhatsApp and other what-have-your social media linkages. They were springboards to real associations. Now they are not. I’m amazed at how out of sync I am with most contacts simply because the impetus—and possibility—to meet is non-existent.

There are times when I realize I have to snap out of my island-life and travel to the mainland—at least occasionally. So, this evening, I have dinner plans at a club with a bunch of friends. But I’m already jittery, apprehensive… even guilty. What if the table is not sanitized? What if the crockery has been washed with an “expired" soap? What if someone in the group is an asymptomatic carrier? Gosh, what if I am a silent carrier, infect somebody, and have to lug around that baggage for the rest of my life?

The silver lining is that how I view transactional relationships has changed too. The services of the local kirana shop, which I had always taken for granted, has acquired a different dimension these days. Being on duty at all odd hours is probably all in a day’s work for those who run such outlets, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s going the extra mile in the pandemic race.

My respect for delivery boys has gone up by several notches. I like it when they ring the bell, and I open the door to find they have placed my package or food packet on the ground. They indicate that I should pick it up myself—even if I hadn’t requested the contact-less option available on e-com apps—and then turn around and take off silently. Other than a flattening of the class hierarchy signalled by this, it’s good to know they’re among “us".

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’

