Social distancing and the suffocation of relationships

A friend recently organized a catch-up at her place (I couldn’t make it); it was her first open house since the pandemic protocol was announced in India. Everyone came with masks on, which duly came off after an intense round of hand sanitization and leaving of footwear outside the house. Tentative hugs and shaking of hands followed. But soon enough, covid became the subject of discussion. “It was like an unseen presence in our midst, tiptoeing around, unsettling us… We just couldn’t let our hair down like we did in old times," my friend recounted, before adding she was slightly stressed for the next three-four days: what if she had picked up a strain from someone?