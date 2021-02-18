Social engagement at work is more relevant than ever

Three, bring as much diversity as possible into the organization. Not just nominal representations along fashionable themes that can be seen through as PR gimmicks. Nice campus-recruitment posters are not nearly enough. Not only should you recruit people of all castes and religions, but also make sure they feel respected, especially in the current political climate. Train people against biases, and ensure zero tolerance of hate or offensive comments or behaviour. As Unilever and IBM have done, constitute a diversity directorate. Conduct training at every level and also social events that embrace diverse cultures in fun settings.

