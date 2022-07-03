Social harmony must quickly be brought to the centre of politics

Tagore, Ambedkar and Gandhi had many differences. But each in his own way arrived at the same conclusion. In a letter to an American interlocutor, the poet wrote, “The problem of India therefore does not seem to be that of re-establishing its lost ideals, but rather of reforming its overgrown body... our problem is not spiritual but social—that of reviving, by organizing and adapting to its more complex environment, our fast disintegrating social system. It is our disorganized society which prevents our ideas and activities from being broad, the narrower self from being merged into or sacrificed for the sake of the greater..." A few decades later, Ambedkar questioned how people divided into thousands of castes could claim to be a nation. Denouncing castes as anti-national, he argued that “without fraternity, liberty and equality will be no deeper than coats of paint." Gandhi realized quite early that communal harmony was an essential condition for India’s freedom and progress.

