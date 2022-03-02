Social, live commerce to drive online fashion biz

India’s social commerce segment seems to be on fire, with new companies popping up in the space selling fashion and other products or yet others emerging to bolster the creator ecosystem. On Tuesday, social currency card company Wyld said it has raised pre-seed funding from Better Capital and entrepreneurs like Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta of Image Marketing that sells boAt products. Wyld is a payment card and mobile app for active social media users (those with over 1000 followers on Instagram) to help them monetize their social influence with every purchase. boAt’s Gupta called it a platform that allows social media users to become brand evangelists and monetize their networks.