Social media advertising needs to get more persuasive

Hwang points out that despite being exposed to an enormous amount of online advertising, people are largely apathetic towards it. In 1990, when banner advertising started appearing on social media platforms, the click rates were a whopping 40%. According to a 2018 study by Google, the click-through rates of advertisements on social media are a mere 0.49%. These click rates are low despite artificial-intelligence tools helping advertisers identify people who are most likely to buy what’s on offer and even spot the time-slot that would work best. One can well imagine how abysmal the click rate would be if such online stimuli were used to shape the behaviour of consumers who are in the early stages of a buying process.