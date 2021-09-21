How stock market gurus are stoking a bubble

The stickiness and success of such ‘advisors’ depends on the stock calls they make and whether these help their followers make money or not. The thing is that at a time where everything has gone up over a period of time, it is very easy to mistake dumb luck for sheer competence. This dynamic has benefitted these gurus. Even on many social-media chat groups without gurus, investors keep assuring one another that stock prices will continue to go up. In that sense, social media has not just brought stock gurus and investors closer, it has also brought investors closer too. This proliferation of advice has only helped the herd mentality seen in stock markets grow stronger still, which has led to a situation where, as Surowiecki puts it, prices are rising “because people expect them to keep rising".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}