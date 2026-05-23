Social media changed society. AI changes everything.

This intimacy flips the dynamic entirely. On social media, people became obsessed with external validation—how the digital world perceived their numbers. With AI, the influence moves deeply inward. The system recalibrates our analytical baselines, our taste, and our spontaneous thoughts. We are transitioning from an era where code merely curated our attention to one where it automates our cognition. When we outsource our daily thinking, decision-making, and understanding to an interface, we aren't just changing how we communicate anymore. We are altering how we think.