Socio-economic challenges facing PM Modi

From Indira Gandhi to Narendra Modi, I have had the opportunity to visit, hear, and comprehend all of the Prime Ministers during my long career as a journalist. All of the Prime Ministers have contributed to the country’s progress in their own ways, but I can confidently say that I have never seen such a combination of determination and clarity about goals. He was born into a poor household and understands the pain of poor people. While working as an RSS worker in various regions of the country, he had the opportunity to learn why government projects fail despite the good intentions behind them. He was able to make decisions on things that were previously taboo due to his comprehensive awareness of society, authority, and the system.

