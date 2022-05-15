SoftBank’s Son has survived worse disasters than his latest

Son’s not one to be thrown off-course by a bad quarter, or even a bad year. “When it rains, you open an umbrella," he told Thursday’s briefing meet, suggesting the current market rout is just a passing shower as far as he’s concerned. And critics have predicted multiple times in the past that his firm would be washed out. From the acquisition of Vodafone Group’s Japan operations in the mid-2000s that got Son into the mobile phone business, to his purchase of Sprint, at the time the largest-ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company, much less WeWork, the reports of SoftBank’s death as an investment pwoerhouse have been greatly exaggerated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}