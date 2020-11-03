Software interoperability can give lending a big fillip

But even though tech companies made use of interoperability to become what they are today, they now seem eager to ensure that they do not fall victim to it themselves. Accordingly, much effort has been invested into ensuring that attempts at interoperating with their platforms without permission are dealt with swiftly and decisively. This is why tech companies aggressively discourage the use of unauthorized spares and crack down heavily on unauthorized service centres. It is the reason behind legislative amendments such as the anti-circumvention provisions in copyright law, which were designed to blunt the ability of new businesses to disrupt existing technologies.