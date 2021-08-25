The asset recycling craze that got under way in Australia with the 2013 leasing of Port Kembla and Port Botany near Sydney is reaching India. So is the fear that handing over control of public utilities to a small private sector will hurt consumers. India’s cash-strapped government has identified ₹6 trillion in existing revenue-generating assets, which it will monetize over four years to fund an ambitious $1.5 trillion pipeline of new infrastructure. But while New Delhi aims to replicate the fund-raising success overseas, it also needs to heed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims’s warning last month: Privatize to increase the efficiency of the economy, or don’t privatize at all.

India envisages parting with revenue-earning operating concessions in exchange for upfront payments or investments. The deals will be structured as “contractual partnerships", with the state retaining ownership. However, to maximize their profit over a limited time frame, investors would want to raise prices, limit competition or cut back on upkeep. Singapore had to nationalize its suburban trains and signalling systems because their main private operator had underinvested in maintenance, leading to breakdowns and stranded passengers.

Similarly, it’s important to prevent today’s lump-sum gains to the government from becoming a cost tomorrow. In New South Wales, where electricity prices doubled in five years after poles and wires were privatized, the government had to step in to lower the burden on consumers. The Indian taxpayer, already struggling under [heavy] levies on energy, can’t afford such largesse.

Without bureaucratic capability and regulatory acumen, the Indian programme could become a transfer of taxpayer-funded assets to a handful of business groups. This is a concern because of the rising concentration of economic power in everything from transport to telecom. Airports and seaports are the stranglehold of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, which also wants to acquire Container Corp of India Ltd, a state-owned logistics firm. The wireless carriage business, once teeming with a dozen operators, has effectively turned into a duopoly, led by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man.

Privatization of a state-owned aluminium maker only causes job-loss anxieties among its workers. Once control over utilities is out of the government’s hands for years, even decades, the broader public will worry about higher user charges slapped by operators of roads, railways, airports, power grids and gas pipelines.

The other takeaway from the Australian experience is to let consumers see for themselves if they’re getting a fair shake. As the Sydney Morning Herald wrote this year, the 2018 sale of 51% of WestConnex, a controversial motorway in Australia’s largest metropolis, limits the network’s “exposure to freedom of information requests and budget estimates hearings" besides diluting “the ability of the state Auditor-General to keep the project under scrutiny."

Then there are gaps in institutional maturity. For an emerging market, India already has fairly well established investment trusts and toll-operate-transfer structures. But does it have the legal and regulatory mechanisms to truly de-risk politically sensitive infrastructure before asking the private sector in? Even [once clearances are in order], weak regulators can introduce their own hard-to-price risks.

Take aviation. India is still enforcing covid capacity caps and [price controls] on flights, denying airports passenger footfall to save some inefficient airlines. Such arbitrariness results from political economy considerations, which won’t go away in a hurry. [Foreign investors that bid for assets] may never be on a par with entrenched domestic business groups and their ability to sway regulations.

Then there’s the state’s execution capability, called into question by long delays in selling government-run businesses. Frothy equity markets had presented India with a golden opportunity to extract great value for assets. But while startups with no current profits swooped in on public capital markets, the government kept waiting.

Bureaucratic delays might blight asset concessions, too. By the time New Delhi starts hawking them, the US Federal Reserve could already be tapering its bloated balance sheet. Emerging-market assets may get short shrift. More so if it turns out that coronavirus will keep coming back in waves to countries slow to reach universal vaccination, or unable to afford repeated boosters.

Timing, though, isn’t everything. Finding the right balance between public and private interests will determine success of a patient asset recycling programme, not just the amount of money raised this year or next. That’s perhaps the most important lesson from Down Under.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services

