Some ordinary learnings from an extraordinary year

It is unusual for people to despise an even number, like 2020, that too a number that is divisible by 10. But then a disease that became a pandemic this year affected all. As this extraordinary year comes to an end, here are some lessons.

One, humans get used to the extraordinary. In the film District 9, some aliens land on Earth. Humans are stunned. But the most intelligent part of the film is what happens after the initial shock. People quickly get used to the aliens; they even successfully draft some of them into prostitution.

The world’s initial response to the pandemic was extraordinary. Whole nations shut down. Hyperbolic writers claimed the world had changed “forever". (One sentence no writer has written in any language is, ‘We live in very ordinary times’) But then ordinary people demonstrated that the conjecture of District 9 was correct; they cannot live in marvel for long. Nothing remarkable can endure as remarkable, for endurance itself is the very opposite of remarkable.

Two, we actually like people. We live in an age in which hating people appears to be a form of intelligence. Most of our ideas that have triumphed in any field have one common principle at their core: Keep your opinion of people low, and you will get them right. The lower your opinion of people, the more mainstream you become. We complain not only about the minds of others, but also about their bodies, their very presence, which we call congestion.

Yet, when our pandemic emptied out roads, cafes, malls, offices and theatres, we could see clearly what strangers meant to us—they were the extras in the film starring us; human strangers are the backdrop without whom our movie is dull. We like people, especially those we do not know at all.

Three, too much of family is plain misery.

Four, the rich have to invent reasons to feel low in a poor country that has a high threshold for what constitutes misery. In the slow rot of the pandemic, India’s balcony-people felt the half-gloom of being stranded. It was not quite depression, but some sort of sorrow nevertheless. But all around them was proper despair. The poor were starving and jobless, and many were walking hundreds of miles to reach their homes. And the balcony-people felt too sheepish to express their own half-gloom. They had to invent more respectable terms, and causes, to justify their sorrows. In this way, through a rare juxtaposition of misery and mere melancholy, the pandemic demonstrated that many labels for sorrow could emerge from the need of balcony-people for grand sociological or medical reasons to feel low in a nation where there is more substantial misery all around.

Five, self-interest is the best form of humanitarianism. India revealed a strange quality during the pandemic. It seemed to care; it really did not want people to die, not even the poor. This is a mystery because India has very low standards for life. Every day, thousands of people die on roads, on railway tracks, and in factories and schools for trivial reasons. Yet, when it came to battling covid, India had high standards for Indians. The reason was that the pandemic first came to India with the reputation of being an old-men killer. As various aspects of India, including your housing society, are run by elderly men, they reacted very strongly to the virus, which inadvertently resulted in a string of humanitarian measures.

A more complex form of self-interest that influenced the global response is evident in this brief history. First, China responded to a mysterious disease by enforcing an extraordinary lockdown of a large part of its territory. Then, American tech billionaires who had high esteem for China and who are more terrified of death than most people (because they have good reasons to live till 200) promoted a lockdown as the most intelligent solution. Soon, there were two distinct tech-billionaire views. Those who were in software and stood to benefit from the pandemic, like Mark Zuckerberg, said lockdown was humanitarian. Those who were also in hardware, like Elon Musk, whose factories were shut, said opening the economy was humanitarian.

Six, intellectuals in general are untrustworthy salesmen. The pandemic showed that science is emotional, or at least the process of science is emotional until truth eventually wins. Intellectuals and others who advised us seemed influenced more by their politics more than the pursuit of truth. They were not crooks; they simply had no choice but to trust the ideology that gave them tenure, money, compliments and respect.

Many strongmen across the world loved the idea of lockdown because they loved China and shutting down stuff. But US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were reluctant because they worried about the economy. Thus, intellectuals in the US and Britain, who despised their strongmen, supported the lockdown. Any scholar who mentioned the words “economy" or “herd immunity" was publicly humiliated. They even flayed whole nations, like Japan and Sweden, which did not take their advice on locking down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the side of a lockdown, a sudden surprise one (“Saathiyon…."). Thus, Indian intellectuals supported opening the economy.

Seven, India fails its poor because it treats its poor as poor. Instead, when it comes to health and transport, India should treat its poor as though they are rich. Some services in some states have already shown that India has the money to do so.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

