Some ordinary learnings from an extraordinary year

Four, the rich have to invent reasons to feel low in a poor country that has a high threshold for what constitutes misery. In the slow rot of the pandemic, India’s balcony-people felt the half-gloom of being stranded. It was not quite depression, but some sort of sorrow nevertheless. But all around them was proper despair. The poor were starving and jobless, and many were walking hundreds of miles to reach their homes. And the balcony-people felt too sheepish to express their own half-gloom. They had to invent more respectable terms, and causes, to justify their sorrows. In this way, through a rare juxtaposition of misery and mere melancholy, the pandemic demonstrated that many labels for sorrow could emerge from the need of balcony-people for grand sociological or medical reasons to feel low in a nation where there is more substantial misery all around.