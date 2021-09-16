Some truth behind what’s false

First, let’s say there are just two of you in a room. What’s the chance that you have the same birthday? Let’s say yours is 20 May. There are 364 ways your friend Romi’s birthday is different from yours, and only 1 (20 May) in which it’s the same. So the probability that you share a birthday is 1/365, or 0.0027. Now your friend Parth enters the room. There are 364 ways Romi’s birthday is different from yours, and 363 ways Parth’s is different from both of yours. Thus the chance all three have different birthdays is 364/365 x 363/365 = 0.9918. So the chance at least two of you share a birthday is 1 - 0.9918 = 0.0082. Still pretty small, but better than when it was just you and Romi.

