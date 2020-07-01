The world has reached a critical stage in the management of the covid-19 pandemic. At this stage, with a vaccine still months away and the legislative option of lockdown almost fully exhausted, the only option left to stop the spread of the virus is to depend on each individual to maintain a physical distance and wear a mask out in public. We need a strategy that would generate appropriate patterns of behaviour within each individual, voluntarily, without being enforced by the authorities.

So far, the communication strategy around the covid pandemic has involved listing out the required behaviours, much like bullet points in an instruction manual. Policymakers seem to believe that when an individual sees a poster with the message, “Wear a mask when you are in public places ", the person will diligently do as told. Now, as we move into a critical stage of the pandemic’s management, we need a far more scientifically designed communication strategy.

Experts would remind us that effective communication is all about understanding the relationship between stimulus and response. If a person wants an audience to gather that he is a humorous person, shouting out, “I am a humorous person" several times from the stage will not work. Instead, if he or she cracks a few jokes, the audience will respond as desired. Similarly, repeating the need to wear a mask over and over is unlikely to generate the desired behaviourial response. Instead, we need to find the stimulus that will automatically generate mask-wearing behaviour. To do that, we need to dive deep into the depths of human behaviour.

Ever since news of the covid pandemic spread across the world, people have been consciously and subconsciously evaluating their risk levels. The initial assumption of many was that this was like many other heath dangers people had faced in the past. But after the lockdown happened, people knew that they were facing a unique threat, quite different from anything encountered before. As a result, a sense of uncertainty set in.

Uncertainty is generally seen as a situation in which one finds it difficult to predict events, is unsure of the appropriate actions to take, and of the consequences of those actions. In an uncertain situation, individuals tend to sense relatively high levels of risk, and are also more willing to follow the instructions of experts. This was the mindset of most individuals in the early weeks of the covid pandemic.

Human behaviour, however, is not static. It varies all the more in times of uncertainty. The human brain always tries to reduce uncertainty and adapt to a new situation. As part of the adaptation process, the individual will constantly pick up various signals from the surroundings, and will constantly adjust his or her beliefs, with the objective of arriving at some degree of certainty.

In the last three months of the lockdown, people have used various heuristics to minimize uncertainty over the pandemic. They have found out how many people around them have been infected by the virus, how many have been cured, and how many have died on account of it. Based on all the available information, most individuals are now less uncertain about the pandemic. But this adaptation process may have had a significant fallout. Studies have shown that as we become more and more familiar with a situation, the feeling of risk associated with it tends to reduce.

The reality right now is that health experts themselves are uncertain about various aspects of the covid pandemic. With no new pharmaceutical solutions, the medical risk levels of coronaviral infection have remained the same. With the lockdown being lifted, though, the chances of contagion have altered. Even community transmission cannot be ruled out. So, as compared to the initial stage of the pandemic, the risk of contracting the virus has actually gone up. In this situation, citizens ought to sense higher levels of risk. But the irony is that, due to the adaptation process of the human brain, the feeling of risk may have been reducing in intensity. Maintaining the right levels of risk associated with the virus is critical for effectively managing the next stage of the pandemic.

For people to maintain their caution, we should highlight the current levels of uncertainty over the disease. The fact that one can never be sure if the person next to you is an asymptomatic carrier of the virus should make individuals more cautious as they step outside. Information that the virus is now affecting a lot of younger people should help reduce the overconfidence of youngsters. The uncertainty over the sufficiency of hospital beds to treat an increasing number of patients should also be highlighted. Uncertainty about the expenses one might have to incur if hospitalized should also be played up. Communication should nip in the bud any sense of false optimism emerging.

Trend-line charts have been the most common depictions of pandemic data. But such graphs did not help ordinary people understand the true nature of the contagion crisis. Rather, it seems to have created misperceptions. Every line that goes up, some think, tends to come down. So trend lines fuelled assumptions that contagion levels were somehow bound to come down. As epidemiologist Sarah Cobey mentioned in her Scientific American Mind interview, however, this epidemic could have been visualized better as a wildfire that could burn through the population rapidly. Such a visualization could have helped convey the true peril of the covid pandemic.

Lest these uncertainties increase stress levels within society, all communication that plays up uncertainties over the pandemic should always be juxtaposed with certainties of safety if appropriate precautions are taken. If individuals wear a mask, maintain physical distance, and wash their hands frequently with a soap, they need not be anxious. Such stimuli for behaviour change, with apt doses of uncertainty, are the need of the hour.

Biju Dominic is the chief executive officer of Final Mile Consulting, a behaviour architecture firm.

