Opinion | Some uncertainty might serve us well at this stage of the pandemic

The reality right now is that health experts themselves are uncertain about various aspects of the covid pandemic. With no new pharmaceutical solutions, the medical risk levels of coronaviral infection have remained the same. With the lockdown being lifted, though, the chances of contagion have altered. Even community transmission cannot be ruled out. So, as compared to the initial stage of the pandemic, the risk of contracting the virus has actually gone up. In this situation, citizens ought to sense higher levels of risk. But the irony is that, due to the adaptation process of the human brain, the feeling of risk may have been reducing in intensity. Maintaining the right levels of risk associated with the virus is critical for effectively managing the next stage of the pandemic.