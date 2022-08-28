Sorry, film stars will not vanish from cinema screens

One, a star is compensation for the fact that no one knows how to sell anything. The best thing marketers have marketed is that they know what they are doing. The fact is that a small fraction of what people try to sell gets bought. It is very hard to sell because we really do not need most things. And a story without a hero is among the most difficult things to sell. The question, ‘what’s the story about’ has only one answer—the whole story. A synopsis of a story is among the dumbest things in the world. This is why a software feature that almost never works well on otherwise sophisticated platforms like Netflix is its prediction of what you may “like" based on what you have liked. People have a complex relationship with stories. It is easier to sell them a star.