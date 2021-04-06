Sorry, Louis Vuitton, Cartier is the new luxury kingmaker

But it’s not clear how long he can keep resisting such overtures. Scale is becoming ever more crucial in luxury, and Richemont’s shares have lagged its rivals over the past five years. Succession also remains an issue, since Rupert’s children are not as entrenched in the business as are the heirs to LVMH and Prada SpA. Should the chairman eventually decide to accept a proposal, the question will come down to who makes the better suitor. And although LVMH may be the most obvious partner, I’d argue there’s a stronger case for choosing Kering.