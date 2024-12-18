South Korea’s political drama drew global applause for good reason
Summary
- Korean lawmakers were bravely joined by others to uphold democratic institutions and reject an attempt to impose martial law. The country deserves a standing ovation.
South Korea, an Asian industrial giant known for its efficiency, this month provided a political drama of unbelievable blundering even as its president exhibited a surreal disregard for constitutional propriety. On 3 December, embattled president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached Saturday, declared martial law.