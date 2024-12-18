South Korea’s political drama drew global applause for good reason

In America, Compromised, Harvard ethicist Lawrence Lessig argues that the problem is not just flawed leaders, but the rest of us. We are enablers, he says, as we buy into simplistic narratives such as the decline of the US or the global pre-eminence of India. And instead of indulging in perpetual internecine political battles, Lessig argues we need to accept that “even institutions can be flawed, and then rally a social or political force to step up and fix it."