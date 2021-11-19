Spacecraft kamikaze to defend earth

That is, Nasa will fly the spacecraft that launches on Tuesday into an asteroid. This is an unmanned craft, of course—so this is not a suicidal mission in the same way as Japanese pilots flew in the 1940s. But that apart, definitely kamikaze. The mission is called DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test). After it is launched, it will head for a pair of asteroids that circle around each other, Dimorphos and Didymos. They are about 10 million km away, and DART will reach there in about 10 months. That’s a long flight, and neither asteroid is projected to collide with the Earth. So why go there at all? Remember that this is just a test. We can actually observe this pair of asteroids using telescopes on Earth; and in any case, about 10 days before getting there, DART will also deploy a small satellite carrying cameras.