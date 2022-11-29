Spare a thought for H1-B workers laid off in America1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:48 AM IST
Elon Musk has been eviscerating Twitter after he took over, but he is by no means alone
Elon Musk has been eviscerating Twitter after he took over, but he is by no means alone
Elon Musk has been eviscerating Twitter after he took over, but he is by no means alone. Multiple news reports have been highlighting major cuts at most Big-Tech companies. According to MSN’s MarketWatch (bit.ly/3Vd96df) HP plans to shed 4,000 to 6,000 jobs over a three-year restructuring period. Amazon will lay off up to 10,000 workers, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said that layoffs will extend into the new year. Cisco has announced a ‘limited business restructuring’ that will axe 4,000 people. Meanwhile, cloud and SaaS firms such as Salesforce, Atlassian and Twilio are also having a tough time on the stock market and Salesforce has announced it will lay off “hundreds of employees."