Spare a thought for H1-B workers laid off in America

I look askance at single measures of central tendency such as averages and median numbers, since they can be used selectively to embellish or understate a finding. It is better to look at the salary distribution across a population first. Let me explain. In a series of five salary figures, let’s say $40,000, $45,000, $175,000, $180,000 and $185,000, the median would be $175,000, because it is simply the middle number in a series of values. In an example where 300,000 workers make $40,000, 197,000 make $45,000 and only 1,000 workers are in each of the $175,000, $180,000 and $185,000 pay slabs, the median, which separates the upper half of a sample from the lower half, would still be pushed up by the highly paid, while the reality is that most workers earn more modest salaries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}