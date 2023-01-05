Spin a wheel of fortune for justice in this age of ageism

One of the things that doesn’t make us squirm as much as it should is ageism, even though an India at 75 is surely mature enough to talk about and tackle it. The term denotes unfair treatment meted out to people for being considered too old. In a largely conservative country that’s rumoured to revere age, it’s easy to assume it is not an issue. Easy, but lazy. The World Health Organization’s Global Report on Ageism of 2021, which defines ageism as “how we think (stereotypes), feel (prejudice) and act (discrimination) towards others or ourselves based on age," calls it out as a major problem and classifies India among high-prevalence countries. Opinion polls and academic research confirm ageist attitudes all around, while corporate recruiters confide that a digital pivot explicitly favours younger profiles even for top positions now. As market logic dictates, candidates likely to be ‘with-it’ and less stuck in old ways are in demand. While this may make it seem like it’s only about reducing risk, what’s at stake here is far more basic. It’s about profiling—and justice.

