Splitting Unilever up would be expensive but worth the effort

Unilever’s chief executive officer Alan Jope can achieve a split, he may win the backing of investors, something that was lacking when it came to buying GSK consumer health. And if Unilever were able to sell food rather than de-merge it, he could have up to about €50 billion of cash to spend to fund purchases or share buybacks. Buying the GSK consumer-health business and then offloading food would have made Unilever a forced seller in rejigging its portfolio. Doing things the other way round—slimming down before buying—rids it of that problem by putting Unilever in control of the timing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}