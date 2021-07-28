Sports could hold crucial lessons on decision making

John McCrone’s book, Going Inside: A Tour Round a Single Moment of Consciousness, has captured the decision-making process in the brain of a sports person. The book details a study done by Dr. Peter McLeod, a researcher at the Applied Psychology Unit in Cambridge University. Dr. McLeod studied what happens in the brain of a cricket batsman as he plays a shot. When a fast bowler sends down a delivery at 145 kilometres per hour, the ball reaches the batsman in 440 milliseconds. After the image of the ball leaving the bowler’s hand has fallen on the batsman’s retina, the brain takes a minimum of 200 milliseconds to predict the trajectory and other factors of the delivery. After that, even the best of batsmen will take a minimum of 150 to 200 milliseconds to swing their bat and achieve contact with the ball at the centre of it. This means that the time available for a batsman to take the crucial decision of what shot is ideal to play is in the range of thousandths of a second.

