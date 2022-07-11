Sri Lanka: A healing touch must accompany economic stability

For the first time since demonstrations began this March in the capital, Colombo, soldiers were seen joining the protests. So too were Buddhist monks who had once supported the Rajapaksa clan’s rule. When the military starts to turn against the strongman who was once defence minister, it’s clear the power has shifted. That the weekend was dominated by reports the Rajapaksas were planning to flee the country was not surprising, given the renewed ferocity of protestors. The president left his residence before it was seized and his whereabouts are so far,unknown. He says he’s preparing to resign on Wednesday. His citizens say that’s not soon enough.