Sri Lanka’s crisis and the folly of going by obscure theories

Enter the second set of cranks. The central bank governor at the time, Weligamage Don Lakshman, informed the public during the pandemic that nobody need worry about debt sustainability. All Sri Lanka needed to do was “increase the proportion of domestic debt." Then the problem would be solved, since “domestic currency debt … in a country with sovereign powers of money printing, as the modern monetary theorists would argue, is not a huge problem." Sri Lanka is the world’s first country to reference ‘modern monetary theory’ (MMT) officially as justification for money printing. Lakshman began running the central bank’s printing presses day and night; his successor, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who also denied the link between printing money and inflation or currency depreciation, kept up that policy. Between December 2019 and August 2021, its money supply increased by 42%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}