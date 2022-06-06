Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa pocket boroughs are in bad shape too

Less than 10km away, local farmers and traders prepare for the worst. The president’s decision to flick the switch to organic farming overnight by banning chemical fertilizer imports last May caught everyone by surprise and harmed the agriculture sector. The ban was lifted six months later, but by then, the damage was done—yields were decimated and Sri Lanka had plunged into a food and foreign reserve crisis that ended in its default on 19 May. “He destroyed his own village with that decision," says cinnamon farmer and local opposition politician, Anura Vidana Arichi, gesturing to rice paddies . “These fields have been cultivated for decades—yields have fallen more than 50% this season and we have abandoned farming for now. Next season only 10% will be planted, and even then we don’t know what will grow without fertilizer."

