Sri Lanka today is like a postcard from another time

I have been a frequent flyer to Colombo for two decades and my brief holiday there this month seemed like a postcard from another time. Its people were as charming as ever. “Welcome to beautiful Sri Lanka where the politicians are crazy," was how the Rastafarian-styled singer in Ahungalla greeted guests one evening. In Colombo, I ran into Dominic Sansoni, a well-known photographer. We were soon reminiscing about a legendary former Delhi bureau manager at Time magazine who we’d both worked with. At the home of architect Channa Daswatte, whose most recent project is a museum in Porbandar, I met a distinguished conductor, Harin Amirthanathan, who had just returned from India where he conducted the Paranjoti Academy Chorus. I nearly dropped my drink in surprise. The choir was founded by my granduncle Victor in the 1950s. It was a reminder that the many threads that tie our countries together are only one of countless reasons to visit Sri Lanka.