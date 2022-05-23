Sri Lanka will need structural reforms for debt sustainability

How did Sri Lanka go from being named by Lonely Planet the world’s best travel destination for 2019 to a debt default? The warning signs were there from the moment the powerful Rajapaksa clan retook control of the country in late 2019. Their divisive dynastic politics, combined with questionable financial decisions—including heavy capital-market borrowing that accounts for some 38% of its debt—explain its path to ruin. Yes, the pandemic was a disaster for the tourism-reliant economy, and so too were the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 that ushered in the Rajapaksa dynasty, but the rot had set in well before that. Sri Lanka’s interest payments on decades of borrowing are now almost equal to the principal.Importantly, Sri Lanka has lost its agency—with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and its bilateral lenders, China, India and Japan—if it ever had any to begin with. It has had 16 IMF agreements since 1965, though the situation this time seems more desperate than past episodes.