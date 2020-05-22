Stability is key to investor confidence in times of covid

The sudden outbreak of covid-19 poses a huge challenge to the global economy and human health. G20 Leaders “commit to do whatever it takes, and to use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social damage from the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability, and strengthen resilience." In keeping with this consensus, economies around the world, including China, are taking active steps to boost their economy and expand investment. We hope the government’s actions will yield positive results, because it is very important not only for India’s recovery and growth, but also for the global economy. G20 leaders, in the meanwhile, “reaffirmed their goal of achieving a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment and maintaining open markets." This is also a crucial point. Not only because “now more than ever is the time for the international community to step up cooperation and coordination to protect human life and lay the foundations for a strong economic recovery and a sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth after this crisis", but because to any economy that wants more foreign investment, it squarely points out the importance of keeping trade and investment environment “free, fair and non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable".