Stan Swamy’s death in custody: Time for a national introspection

Stan Swamy was driven to do what he did because of a religious calling. Religion sets rules of behaviour for adherents and seeks to sway those not yet within its fold to join the flock. Christian priests like Stan Swamy have been unpopular among insecure Hindus who disparage them as missionaries “harvesting souls" by “offering rice bags". In the 1970s, former Jana Sangh leader Om Prakash Tyagi had introduced a private bill in Parliament to outlaw what he called “fraudulent conversions". At the time, another Jesuit priest in Mumbai had said: If someone is willing to give up deeply-held faith for a loaf of bread, it is for the keepers of that faith to introspect why the faith is failing the people. At its best, faith can lead people to aspire to high ideals so that they live by ethical principles. At its worst, it can drive people into frenzy. Intolerance of meddlesome priests can turn murderous; think of the Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in 1999 in Odisha.