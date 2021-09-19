Starvation is the other serious threat to Afghanistan’s women

Living on the edge of hunger can be both a cause and effect of women’s reduced status. Economic empowerment typically begins with control over at least some part of the household finances. Even in patriarchal societies, there’s evidence that relinquishing men’s grip over money can lead to a virtuous circle of increasing equality, earnings and well-being. The effects can be significant: Malnutrition among children falls about 43% when women are in control of any income rise, and the improvement is greater if they have better access to education. For that advancement to happen, though, there must first be surplus income. With the Taliban removing women’s ability to earn money and food prices surging, the chances of that are dim. About 53% of rural Afghan household spending is on food alone, by a 2014 study, and likely hasn’t gotten better. With expenditure largely going to raw commodities, it’s also much more exposed to market price movements.