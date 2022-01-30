State administrative services are crucial to federalism

In the unfortunate event your home or workplace catches fire, you’d be lucky to avoid serious damage. Manpower shortages in fire departments across the country are 90% of the sanctioned strength. Note that quite often, the sanctioned strength itself falls below international norms. If those injured are taken to a government hospital, you’d be lucky to get timely treatment. For there is a shortage of nurses and doctors. Over 20 states have doctor-to-population ratios below the World Health Organization norm of 1:1,000. But in the government system in India, the ratio is a miserable 0.08:1,000. Further, if you happen to suspect foul play behind the accident, you’d be lucky if the culprits are caught. On an average, state police forces are 24% under their sanctioned strength, which of course, is below the required level. If your case goes to court, there is a shortage of prosecutors and judges. Lower courts have around 23% of their positions vacant, and many states have been able to fill only 50% of vacancies over the past 10 years.

