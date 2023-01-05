State governments have chosen between two pension schemes4 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The fear of states reverting to the old scheme is receding because the transition isn’t yielding the short-term gains they expected
My last Mint column (2 December 2022) covered what then seemed like a stampede of state governments towards exit from the defined-contribution National Pension System (NPS), back to the defined-benefit Old Pension Scheme (OPS). That move is now ebbing, because state governments are not getting the short-term gains they were expecting from NPS-exit.