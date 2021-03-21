State job quotas are a symptom of a bigger unemployment crisis

However, a satisfactory analysis of these new job reservation laws must go beyond such observations, and contend with the reality that state-level leaders have relatively few levers with which to attract inward investment that could lead to the creation of plentiful new jobs. Rather, in the context of the goods and services tax (GST) introduced in 2017, Indian states have been deprived of the usual fiscal tools that may be deployed to attract new investment and foster new business creation. The fall-back has been upon other measures that could improve the ‘ease of doing business’, but these are not an overnight fix, and they, too, require considerable fiscal space, such as to improve the quality of infrastructure or provide vocational or other forms of training to potential new workers.