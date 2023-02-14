I recently wrote a piece for the Plain Facts section of this newspaper, and in doing so, I realized that lending by commercial banks as a proportion of the Indian economy’s size hasn’t really changed much since early 2009.

The total outstanding credit of commercial banks first crossed 50% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2008-09. Since then, it has moved in the range of 50-53% except in 2020-21, when it was at 55.3%, but that was because the size of the economy (its GDP) shrunk during the year. As of March 2022 and September 2022, the outstanding credit of commercial banks stood at 50.3% of GDP.

So, the question is why have Indian banks stopped growing at a pace faster than the economy? To answer this question, we have to go back a little bit in history. The outstanding credit of Indian banks touched a then high of 21.4% of GDP in 1989-90. Around this time, public sector banks (PSBs), which dominated a large part of the banking system in India, were hit by bad loans which weren’t repaid. In 1992-93, the bad-loans rate of PSBs was 23.1%, jumping to 24.8% in 1993-94. This ensured that the outstanding credit of commercial banks stagnated through the 1990s, crossing the peak hit in 1989-90 only in 1999-00, when it touched 21.9% of GDP. After that, there was no looking back for over a decade.

The reason for that lay in the fact that the bad loans rate of PSBs had fallen, encouraging them to lend at a faster pace. The bad loans rate of PSBs fell to a little over 11% in 2001-02 and reached a low of 2% in 2008-09.

Between 1999-00 and 2009-10, the lending of PSBs grew at a massive pace of 22% per year. A lot of this money was lent to industry for all kinds of new projects. The trouble is that any economic system can only take a certain amount of lending and no more, for the simple reason that the money lent needs to be put to use, and for that to happen, everything needs to fall in place, from land availability to environmental and non-environmental clearances, government policy and the ability of promoters to put their fair share of capital into projects. And above all this, promoters need to actually be interested in driving a project to its completion and not in siphoning off large sums of borrowed money.

While the going was good, no one bothered about these things. Banks were happy to lend. Promoters were happy to borrow. And everybody lived happily ever after. As Jon Danielsson writes in The Illusion of Control: Why Financial Crises Happen, and What We Can (and Can’t) Do About It: “Booms precede most banking crises. Everybody enjoys the benefits. The economy is growing. Everybody feels richer. The politicians, policymakers, and bankers must be geniuses. The financial system tells us what we want to hear: we are doing the right thing, and we are really, really smart. All agree until it goes horribly wrong."

And that’s how things played out. From 2011 onwards, evidence that all wasn’t well started to come out. However, banks postponed the problem by evergreening or giving fresh loans so that the earlier loans which were in trouble could be repaid. This along with continued lending at a good pace pushed up the outstanding credit-to- GDP ratio to 53.4% as of March 2014, and after that, the ratio started to fall.

It was only by mid-2015 onwards that the Reserve Bank of India started to nudge banks towards recognizing their bad loans as bad loans and not continue to postpone the problem. In March 2018, bad loans of PSBs peaked at ₹8.96 trillion or 14.6% of their outstanding credit. Since then, the bad loans rate has been falling, and as of March 2022, it stood at 7.3% of the outstanding credit, falling further to 6.1% as of September 2022.

This has happened on account of the government recapitalizing these banks first by allocating money in the budget and then by issuing recapitalization bonds. Further, some recovery of bad loans has also taken place.

The point is that PSBs are now in a position similar to where they were around the turn of the century. They have managed to clean up their books reasonably and are healthy enough to lend at a good pace all over again.

Since 2014-15, the yearly growth in outstanding credit of PSBs has always been less than 8%. In the first two quarters of 2022-23, the outstanding loans of PSBs have grown at 11.5% and 15%, respectively, the fastest since April to June 2014.

Given these reasons, the temptation to carry out quick lending without doing proper due diligence, as happened during the 2000s, must be very high right now. In addition, public sector bankers must be under some pressure from finance ministry bureaucrats to push up lending to get long-stalled private-sector capital expenditure going.

Hence, it is worth remembering something that Danielsson writes: “The origin [of a banking crisis] is usually [in] a stable economy that we perceive as having low risk. Since risk is seen as low, everybody thinks borrowing to invest or consume is a fantastic idea." Our public sector banks need to ensure that they don’t make the same mistakes again.

Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’