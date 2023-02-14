State-run banks must not repeat their lending errors of the 2000s

Between 1999-00 and 2009-10, the lending of PSBs grew at a massive pace of 22% per year. A lot of this money was lent to industry for all kinds of new projects. The trouble is that any economic system can only take a certain amount of lending and no more, for the simple reason that the money lent needs to be put to use, and for that to happen, everything needs to fall in place, from land availability to environmental and non-environmental clearances, government policy and the ability of promoters to put their fair share of capital into projects. And above all this, promoters need to actually be interested in driving a project to its completion and not in siphoning off large sums of borrowed money.