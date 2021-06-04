State-run banks’ share in lending pie at all-time low

In fact, the last fiscal makes for very interesting reading. The outstanding loans of state-run banks during the year went up by ₹2.16 trillion. Meanwhile, the outstanding loans of private banks went up by ₹3.11 trillion or close to 44% more. This has happened in each of the last six fiscals, starting from April 2015 to March 2016. Even when it comes to deposits, the share of state-run banks in outstanding deposits fell to an all-time low of 61.3% of outstanding deposits of all commercial banks as of March 2021. The share of state-run banks peaked at 74.8% in March 2012.