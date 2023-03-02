As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out her budget speech in Parliament, there was little doubt that she was continuing with her focus on capital expenditure this year too. The 33% increase in its allocation leaves no ambiguity about the thrust of the budget. Thus, aggregate demand is sought to be boosted in the short run and the productive capacity of the economy in the longer run. Indeed, given the crucial role of infrastructure in the development of any economy, few would criticize such a strategy or this particular strand being part of a larger strategy.

However, observers and policymakers have become increasingly aware of the importance of the role of states. The combined spending of Indian states on capital expenditure now exceeds that of the central government. For example, in 2021-22, this figure combined for states and Union territories, according to budget estimates, was ₹10.5 trillion. The Centre’s effective capital expenditure that year was ₹8.4 trillion, including ₹2.5 trillion as grant for creation of assets. That the theme of this year’s Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) report on state finances is ‘Capital Formation in India: The Role of States’ is an eloquent acknowledgement of the power of states in this context.

However, this ‘power’ is neither uniform nor necessarily related to the economic size of a particular state. Thus, Uttar Pradesh, whose gross state domestic product (GSDP) was estimated to be ₹20.5 trillion in 2022-23, budgeted for capital expenditure of ₹1.24 trillion, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with far higher GSDP figures of ₹35 trillion and ₹24.8 trillion budgeted for capital spending of ₹65,000 crore and ₹43,000 crore, respectively.

Therefore, one general macro-economic challenge is to address this uneven inclination of states or capacity for capital expenditure, which adds uncertainty to the impact of an expansionary fiscal policy led by capex, thus weakening its potential benefits.

But it is not just the short-term effect of demand creation that should concern our policymakers. The ultimate aim of all capital expenditure is to enhance the productive capacity of the economy. This is why the nature of state capital expenditure drawn in is also vitally important. Ideally, the nature of state capital expenditure drawn in by central capital expenditure should be such that it dovetails with the latter to optimize long-term enhancements of economic capacity.

A ‘virtuous alignment’ may result in infrastructure spending by the central government ‘crowding in’ state capital expenditure to the ultimate benefit of the state and in line with local needs. Thus, UP may hike its road building programme to amplify the impact of the efforts of the National Highway Authority of India; Maharashtra and TN, given their edge in connectivity over UP, may opt for a different strategy; their optimal strategy may perhaps lie in enhancing allocations to urban bodies which then would piggyback on central spending to create urban economic powerhouses with high social indices.

The Union budget for 2023-24 imparts a gentle nudge in this direction.

By linking part of its outlay for states’ 50-year loans to state-level reforms in urban local bodies that would make them creditworthy (for municipal bond issuance), the budget has presented us a good template of how expenditures in one budget can be aligned with state expenditures as per local needs.

While budgeted capital expenditure is an important determinant, what really matters is the amount actually spent. An analysis of the expenditure pattern of the past few years shows that states are unable to spend the full budgeted amount, despite having sufficient resources. In the backdrop of perpetual uncertainty over revenues, states have a tendency to postpone capital expenditure till revenue streams firm up. This year too, after a slow start in the first part of the financial year, capital expenditure by states has picked up only recently as revenue uncertainty was reduced, which led to a bunching up of expenditures in the last quarter.

The RBI report, while acknowledging that Indian states made higher capital outlays in 2022-23, notes that states would do well to “mainstream capital planning rather than treating them as residuals and first stops for cutbacks in order to meet budgetary targets."

Finally, the quality and speed of expenditure also deserves equal attention. For that, states would need to step up their execution capacity and establish an enabling regulatory environment. Land availability, clearances, logistics and communication, project management, stakeholder engagement and local capacities are all critical determinants. The planning and budgeting cycle of states also has to be aligned with the fund releases so as to fully utilize the resources within the time available.

Given the fact that states now spend more on capital expenditure than the Centre, their role has acquired greater significance than ever before. States need to not just budget more, but also spend fully the budgeted capital amounts uniformly over the year.

A virtuous alignment of central and state budget priorities will not just ‘draw in’ state expenditure (thus amplifying the aggregate demand effect of the exercise), but result in unleashing productive capacity which could come to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

These are the authors’ personal views.

Rohit Kansal & Dipankar Sengupta are, respectively, an Indian Administrative Service officer and a professor of economics at the University of Jammu