States have a large role in ensuring capital formation

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out her budget speech in Parliament, there was little doubt that she was continuing with her focus on capital expenditure this year too. The 33% increase in its allocation leaves no ambiguity about the thrust of the budget. Thus, aggregate demand is sought to be boosted in the short run and the productive capacity of the economy in the longer run. Indeed, given the crucial role of infrastructure in the development of any economy, few would criticize such a strategy or this particular strand being part of a larger strategy.

