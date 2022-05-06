Statistics of poverty suffer from the country’s poverty of statistics

Putting it all together, one gets estimates of poverty ranging from 2.9% by Bhalla, Bhasin and Virmani to 13.6% by Roy and Weide, 25.9% by Mehrotra and Parida and 35.1% by Subramanian. Except for Mehrotra and Parida’s, whose estimates are for 2019-20, the rest are for 2017-18. Clearly, the variation is too vast. The reality doesn’t change irrespective of the way poverty is measured, but that variation is an indicator of the state of affairs in poverty measurement. The differences in poverty estimates are due to the measure of income/consumption used as much as their choice of poverty lines. While Subramanian used leaked NSO data on consumption, Mehrotra and Parida used a short consumption question in NSO’s job surveys. Roy and Weide used the Consumer Pyramid Household Survey of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, with some adjustment. Bhalla, Bhasin and Virmani have used the private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) estimate of National Accounts to create a series. The only one that’s different here is the estimate by Bhalla, Bhasin and Virmani which does not use a household survey; this is the old method that Bhalla has been advocating without success, given the non-comparability of National Accounts data with survey data. Differences also arise from the poverty line: Like Roy and Weide, Bhalla, Bhasin and Virmani used the $1.9 and $3.2 poverty line of the World Bank, while Subramanian and Mehrotra and Parida used the official poverty lines by the Rangarajan and Tendulkar committees, respectively.