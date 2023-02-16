Stay in the fast lane on today’s highway of disruption

It is true that startups drive disruption for the most part, and many large and mid-size corporations have evolving processes and teams in place to monitor this ecosystem and counter it, or partner it, as and when required. The same corporations, though, are less equipped to understand the impact of the next generation of technologies: generative AI, edge computing, computer vision or natural language processing, to name a few. Building capabilities through academic alliances with research labs and universities and getting technologists to come on board as advisors are two approaches that could enable companies to build strength and take advantage of these emerging technologies.