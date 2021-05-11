Steps to shift the narrative from recrimination to reconstruction

The ruling party at the Centre lost some key state elections heavily. It means that our electronic voting and counting system are fair and our elections are not manipulated, regardless of adverse comments on the fairness of the Election Commission, just as the 25% economic contraction in the first quarter of 2020-21 dispelled doubts on the integrity of national income statistics. The media has been strongly critical of the government on covid. This is not a sign of a society where free speech is throttled, notwithstanding the attempts of many Indian commentators to paint India in such a light. Third, not just one district magistrate in Nandurbar, but several districts and even states have prepared themselves well. Our public administration has elements that can be nurtured and expanded.

