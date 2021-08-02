Steps to sustain the big success that our DBT Mission has been

In general, over the last 18 months, while there have been very few silver linings in the macrocosm of the economy and the microcosm of families, one of them has been a demonstration of the effect of the JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana-Aadhaar-Mobile phone) trinity in keeping millions of Indians away from starvation. It is not much discussed, but the success of the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) Mission is indisputable. One of the memorable recollections one associates with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi is his candid admission that the ordinary citizen received only 15 paise of every rupee that the government tried transferring to her. If he were alive today, he would perhaps revise that number upwards substantially. Between benefits transferred in cash and kind, government welfare transfers amounted to ₹5.52 trillion in 2020-21, compared with a mere ₹7,367 crore in 2013-14.