Stock zoom: Novo’s plight offers a lesson on managing market expectations
Summary
This maker of weight-loss drugs saw its share price zoom and then crash. The CEO has been replaced. The incoming boss will have to be careful not to let market hype get in the way of steady success. It’s best to under-promise and over-deliver.
Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk saw its shares take a record plunge last week, sending their peak-to-trough collapse to 70% and returning them to levels last seen in 2022.
